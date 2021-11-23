KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Receives $41.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

KE stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. 376,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,166,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. KE has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 120.84 and a beta of -1.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KE will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in KE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in KE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

