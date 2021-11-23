Kemacoin (KEMA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $26,050.35 and $14.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 46.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00077443 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001140 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 131.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

