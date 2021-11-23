Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.18

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 13664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 128.01% and a return on equity of 36.92%.
Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
