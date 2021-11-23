Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.18

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 13664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 128.01% and a return on equity of 36.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

