Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €15.00 ($17.05) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

EOAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €11.80 ($13.41).

FRA EOAN traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting €11.10 ($12.61). 4,697,950 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.60. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

