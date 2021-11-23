KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $104,382.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00090410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.18 or 0.07318393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.56 or 0.99843427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

