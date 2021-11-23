Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

KEYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $191.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $115.71 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

