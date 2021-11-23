Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Increased by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,671,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.