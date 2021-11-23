Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.50.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

KIM stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

