Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.62.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

