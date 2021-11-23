Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.64.

KL stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.63. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KL. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

