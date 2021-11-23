Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Down 21.0% in October

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 14th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE KRG traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,038. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 171.24, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after purchasing an additional 53,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.