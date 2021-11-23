KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $4,996,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $1,947,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 51.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

