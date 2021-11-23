Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.