Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after acquiring an additional 219,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after buying an additional 252,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,104,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PHG stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

