Konomi Network (KONO) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $17.20 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00047345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00236074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00088300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars.

