Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 296,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,987,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

