Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $86.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

