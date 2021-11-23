Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 38,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 176,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $58.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65.

