Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

NYSE:CVX opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.