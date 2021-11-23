Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price rose 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 7,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,598,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 263.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145,270 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,566 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

