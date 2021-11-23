KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 541,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter worth about $436,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in KT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KT by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KT by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,678. KT has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.80.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

