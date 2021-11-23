KUN (KUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,808.06

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. KUN has a total market cap of $39,808.06 and approximately $1,332.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can now be purchased for $19.90 or 0.00034505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KUN has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KUN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00070592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00089750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.24 or 0.07489423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,550.78 or 0.99768013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.