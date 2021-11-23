L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.49. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $3.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after buying an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.