Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.06 to $6.01. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $10.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $27.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.84 to $27.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.52 to $17.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $283.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $195.39 and a one year high of $309.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.19 and a 200 day moving average of $283.29.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 161,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

