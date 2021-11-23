Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Short Interest Down 19.1% in October

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 994,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the October 14th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 192.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 8.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

