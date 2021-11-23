Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LEAT opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.76. Leatt has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.

About Leatt

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

