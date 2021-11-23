Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
LEAT opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.76. Leatt has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47.
