LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €161.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($183.64) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($173.86) price target on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.15 ($163.80).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €126.65 ($143.92) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €128.13 and its 200-day moving average is €127.00. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($111.93).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

