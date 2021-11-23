Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,205.00

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Lendefi (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi (new) has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00069991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00073206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00090206 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.00 or 0.07304593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,814.19 or 0.99976918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Coin Profile

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

