Lethean (LTHN) One Day Volume Tops $1,633.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $1,633.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,754.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,372.79 or 0.07571300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.66 or 0.00371670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $567.70 or 0.00982953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00085566 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.93 or 0.00411963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00269945 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

