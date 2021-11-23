Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,535 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 45,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $75.13. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

