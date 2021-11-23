Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,344 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 55.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

