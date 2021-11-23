Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 686 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $2,025,182.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,383,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,337,496.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,805,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

