Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $385,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.72.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

