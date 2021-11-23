Level Four Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,324,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 260,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 71,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 105,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $47.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

