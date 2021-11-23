Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 12,238 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,238 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $8,099,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 404,909 shares of company stock valued at $51,627,686 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $152.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $161.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

