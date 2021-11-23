Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,119 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

