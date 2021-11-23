LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 8.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 101,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,024,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $835.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after buying an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
