LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 8.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 101,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,024,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $835.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. Research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after buying an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 2.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

