Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.64

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 18663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LTH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

