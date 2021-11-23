Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $165.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.50. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $81.73 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total transaction of $1,819,303.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

