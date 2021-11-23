Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $1.29 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. Research analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Liminal BioSciences worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

