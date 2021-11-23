LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMGHF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

