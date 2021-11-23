loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.86

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 3105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDI. Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,853,010.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 417.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in loanDepot by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $5,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

