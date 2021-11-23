LondonMetric Property Plc (LMP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on January 7th

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 272.40 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 409.84. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 280.80 ($3.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.66.

LMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267.14 ($3.49).

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

