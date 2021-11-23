Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 381.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,814,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,688,000 after buying an additional 1,437,771 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,912,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

NYSE:SF opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.