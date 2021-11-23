Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Woodward by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Woodward by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.02 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

