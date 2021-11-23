Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 718.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $83.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.