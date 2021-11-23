Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.94%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.