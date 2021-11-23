LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,100 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 63.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UEC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uranium Energy by 1,006.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $5.60 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

