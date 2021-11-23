LPL Financial LLC Has $113,000 Holdings in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Triterras were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRIT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triterras alerts:

TRIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Triterras, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.