LPL Financial LLC Invests $86,000 in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 64.14% and a return on equity of 6.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Profile

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

